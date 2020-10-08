Rockford Police use of force policy one step closer to changing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following months of protests calling for change at the Rockford Police Department, a group tasked with revamping the use of force policy approves a new policy.

The Community Relations Commission is made up of Rockford citizens. On Thursday night, it revealed the ideas it Okayed.

The commission said the city's original policy placed an emphasis on training good practices, but it didn't have language to enforce those practices be continued after training.

For example, RPD does not train officers to use chokeholds, but the original policy does not explicitly condemn them.

They also made a strong recommendation against using pepper spray or tear gas against people expressing their First Amendment rights.

"And the officers deserve good standards. They need to understand the expectations. Right now the expectation is 'be reasonable. We can do better than that. We can give them guidance," said Todd Burton, Community Relations Commission Chairman.

The policy, before it is officially approved, will go to the mayor's office and then city council.