Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has joined forces with renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough to launch a new environmental prize that they hope will drive a “decade of change.” The Earthshot Prize, launched Thursday, has grand ambitions, to “incentivize change and help to repair our planet” over the next 10 years. The plan is that five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) will be awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. The first five Earthshots center on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.