ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.



Details are limited, but police say it happened in the area of 15th Ave.



A woman was taken to the hospital, according to police. Her condition is unknown at this time.



We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Shooting investigation 1300 15th Ave female victim transported to local hospital. Investigation still ongoing please avoid area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 8, 2020