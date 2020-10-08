BREAKING: WATCH LIVE - The attorney for Tyris Jones, the man shot by police last week, holds a news conference to call for Jones's charges to be dropped.For more:https://wrex.com/2020/10/08/parents-attorney-for-man-shot-by-police-call-for-special-prosecution-investigation-in-to-officer/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, October 8, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time since an unarmed black man was shot by Rockford Police on Friday, his family and an attorney representing him are speaking publicly, calling for more transparency and justice.



On Thursday, Nenye Uche, the attorney for Tyris Jones, stood with Jones' family and community activists outside of Rockford City Hall.



"We find ourselves yet again in a situation where an unarmed black man is shot in the back. That is undisputed. It is also undisputed that Tyris had no weapon on him. Not only did he have no weapon on him, he did not have any weapon around him," Uche said.



Tyris Jones was shot Friday evening at the intersection of South Main and Harrison in Rockford by Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece.



Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says police recognized Jones for outstanding warrants, and attempted a traffic stop. She says Jones then fled, and approached another motorist. Hite Ross says the officer fired his department-issued service weapon five times at that point, hitting Jones twice in the back and once in the arm.



Jones is in a coma and in critical condition.



The case is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.



But Uche is calling for a special prosecutor to be added to the case. He said while the family is going to ask for a criminal investigation into the police officer who shot Jones, their main focus at the moment is transparency.



"At the very least we have a situation that at the very least involves a traffic stop and fleeing and eluding. No violence is being alleged. This situation should have ended up with a traffic stop at the least, and an arrest for a misdemeanor at the most. Not a shooting in the back," Unche said. "So what are we really investigating? Tyris is not being accused of having a weapon on him. We know the police officer shot him in the back. The only investigation that we're asking for and the family is asking for is a criminal investigation in to the police officer's conduct."



Jones' father, Antsine, spoke briefly during the press conference with a clear message.

"I just want to see justice for my son. Nothing like this should happen to any parent," Antsine Jones said.

Jones' mother, Rebecca, said police brutality is a problem across the country, including in Rockford.

"We're going to fight for justice," Rebecca Jones said.



Attorney Unche echoed the sentiment, saying there is a cure for police misconduct.



"We have the vaccine for this epidemic and it is police reform. It's body cameras, it is proper training it is implicit bias training. it's getting the bad cops off the streets. it's instituting proper reform. That's the proper vaccine," he said.



When asked about whether Tyris Jones was approaching another vehicle, Uche says that is irrelevant because he was not posing a threat.



Rockford Police say the officer who shot Jones, Dominick McNiece, has been with the police department since 2013.



13 WREX has reached out to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office. We will update this article as more information becomes available.