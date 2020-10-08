‘My goodness, I’ll miss her’: Breyer remembers peer Ginsberg

BOSTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he will greatly miss his good friend and colleague, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Breyer discussed Ginsberg during a video conference held Thursday by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. He described her as caring friend who remembered even in the final weeks of her life to send him a birthday card. Ginsberg died last month at age 87. The 82-year-old Breyer says that a few weeks prior to her death, she sent him a birthday card that said “to my younger colleague.” Breyer is now the court’s oldest justice.