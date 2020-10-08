Mali: 3 European hostages, 1 Malian politician freed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian government says a total of four hostages have been freed by al-Qaida-linked militants and are now on a plane flying to the capital of Bamako. Prominent politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin departed the northern town of Tessalit just before 7 p.m. local, according to Adam Thiam. A government state says they were joined by two Italian nationals Pierluigi Maccalli and Nicola Ciacco. While relatives of the first two said they had been notified it was not previously known that the two Italians also had been freed.