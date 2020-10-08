Malaysia court denies N Korean’s move to stop US extradition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A North Korean man has failed in a court bid in Malaysia to challenge his potential extradition to the United States to face money laundering charges, but he immediately appealed to the country’s top court. A defense lawyer said the High Court ruled Thursday that prosecutors had followed procedures and rejected his client’s assertion that the U.S. charge was politically motivated. The man was arrested in May 2019 at the request of the U.S. and Malaysia’s government approved the extradition, but the man challenged it. The U.S. accuses the man of involvement in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions.