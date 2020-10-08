Lucha Cantina launches Ranchero’s Pizza with unique twist

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford business has something to add to their carryout service.

Lucha Cantina will now be offering pizza on their carryout menu through Ranchero's Pizza.

Joshua Binning, the owner of Lucha Cantina and Rachero's Pizza, says he needed to add additional revenue streams with the shutdown of indoor dining.

He says Ranchero's will offer quality pizza with a Lucha Cantina twist.

"So, we've got things like chicken al pastor pizza, chicken alfredo pizza, our ranchero pizza is our signature pizza with a chimichurri sauce and some steak on it," Binning says. "So, it's really interesting ingredients on your normal pizza take."

Ranchero's Pizza is currently only available through carryout.