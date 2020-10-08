Local real estate agency helps community as part of RED Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local real estate agency celebrates an annual day by giving back to the community.

Thursday was RED Day for Keller Williams Realty Signature. RED stands for Renew, Energize and Donate. The day involves workers at the agency taking time to help others in the area. On Thursday, associates worked at 10 Goldie Floberg group homes throughout the Stateline. They helped with different projects like adding mulch and staining a deck.

Keller Williams Realty Signature says RED Day was originally going to happen back in May, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.