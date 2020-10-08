Local bank donates $20,000 to Lewis Lemon Elementary

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- $20,000 is coming to Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford thanks to a donation from Illinois Bank & Trust.

Illinois Bank & Trust says the donation will go to buy tools and materials so the school can operate safely and successfully. The bank says most of the money is earmarked to go to classroom supplies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just thought with this unique environment going back into the fall school year, K-12 and all of the importance of education, educating our leaders of the future," said Jeff Hultmann, CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust. "We just thought this would be the right thing to do."

The bank has already donated $100,000 to the YMCA of the Rock River Valley and the Galena Art and Recreation Center to help them take on the challenges caused by COVID-19.