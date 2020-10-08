Israeli government extends ban that limits public protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has approved the extension of an emergency provision that bars public gatherings, including widespread protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for an additional week. Government ministers approved the measure until Oct. 13 by a telephone vote, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement late Wednesday. Netanyahu has said the restrictions are driven by safety concerns as the country battles a runaway coronavirus pandemic. But critics and protesters accuse him of tightening the lockdown to muzzle their movement and expression of dissent. After nearly three weeks of lockdown, the number of new cases is gradually decreasing, but infections are still spreading, particularly among the country’s hard-hit ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.