European Parliament warns of proposed Nicaraguan laws

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution threatening sanctions if Nicaragua approves two proposed laws they say would repress free expression in the Central American nation. The resolution targets Nicaragua’s proposed foreign agents law and a special law against cyber crimes. The parliament’s resolution says that the laws “will worsen the climate of intimidation, threats and human rights violations” that have persisted since massive street protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega began in April 2018. Government opposition groups in Nicaragua celebrated the resolution.