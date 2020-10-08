Duterte warns he’ll intercede if House squabble risks budget

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president is warning he will intercede and resolve a leadership row in the House of Representatives if the impasse threatens to stall the passage of next year’s budget during the coronavirus crisis. President Rodrigo Duterte did not elaborate on what he would do if House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco fail to end their rivalry over leadership of the 300-member legislative chamber. Top military and police officials stood behind Duterte as he spoke. Velasco said he should assume the speakership by Oct. 14 under a power-sharing deal brokered by Duterte, but Cayetano countered that Velasco should prove he has the backing of most legislators.