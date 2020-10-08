Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana is bracing for a possible hurricane for the sixth time of the unprecedented 2020 season. Forecasters say Hurricane Delta should make landfall in the state sometime Friday and could bring winds of well over 100 miles per hour. People prepared Wednesday to once again flee the state’s barrier islands and moved boats to safe harbor while emergency officials considered ordering evacuations. Category 4 Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles in late August, and Louisiana saw heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal in June. Fishermen say constantly moving off the water costs them money. Hotel and restaurant owners say the storms have been a crippling double blow to tourism combined with the COVID-19 pandemic.