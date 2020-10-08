Bond set at $100K for 2 activists charged in robocall case

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge has set bond at $100,000 for two conservative political activists who are accused of using false robocalls to dissuade Black residents in Detroit and other Democratic-leaning U.S. cities from voting by mail. Jack Burkman of Arlington, Virginia, and Jacob Wohl of Los Angeles didn’t speak during a brief hearing. Investigators say the calls falsely warned residents in Detroit and cities in at least four other states that if they vote by mail they could be subjected to arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination. Defense attorney Scott Grabel says robocalls are protected by the First Amendment. Grabel says no crimes were committed.