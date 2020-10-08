Biden, Harris aim to tip battleground Arizona for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — A decade ago, Arizona was known as the epicenter of the Republican push against illegal immigration. But today, Arizona is the nation’s newest political battleground thanks to a combination of demographic and political changes. Democrats from California and elsewhere are planting roots in the Phoenix area. Young Latinos have organized and are reaching voting age. And suburban women are turning away from President Donald Trump in increasing numbers. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are set to visit the Phoenix area on Thursday. They’ll campaign together for the first time since the Democratic convention. Vice President Mike Pence will campaign across town.