Asia Today: Sri Lanka expands curfew, closes gov’t offices

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka are closing key government offices and further expanding a curfew in an attempt to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak. The foreign ministry closed its consular affairs office for the week and suspended all services to prevent the public from congregating. Other departments providing services related to revenue, immigration, pensions, vehicle license and registrations are also closed for the week. The outbreak that surfaced this week has quickly grown to 1,034 cases, and more than 2,000 other people have been asked to quarantine at home.