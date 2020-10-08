Analyzing Trump’s illness is humbling for media’s med teams

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a daunting assignment for any doctor: assess a patient’s condition for an audience of millions without being able to examine him or see a complete medical chart. Effectively, that’s what medical experts at news organizations have been asked to do since President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are left to piece together clues from glimpses, prescriptions and a few cryptic answers. Second or third opinions can be only a click away, depending on the lengths to which the media doctors are willing to speculate.