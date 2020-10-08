700-year-old Chinese scroll sells for $41.8M in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A 700-year-old painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty has been sold for $41.8 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The 6.6-feet scroll, titled “Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback” is by renowned artist Ren Renfa. The painting depicts the princes riding along with four attendants. One of the princes is Li Longji, who later became the longest-reigning Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty. The scroll has been documented in imperial collections and bears imperial seals. The scroll was transported out of the Forbidden City in 1922 by Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, after the fall of Qing dynasty.