Winnebago County updates travel advisory to include three new states

1:41 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
Winnebago County Coronavirus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department added Alaska, Delaware and Indiana to its list of travel restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department updated its travel guidance to include three states and remove Texas and North Carolina.

Travelers to or from 23 different states should self-quarantine after their return, WCHD recommends.

The health department updates its guidelines and recommendations every Tuesday on its website.

You can view the full list of travel restrictions and recommendations from the Winnebago County Health Department here.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

