Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggesting his diagnosis could be a “blessing in disguise” for the nation’s battle against the pandemic — even though there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect. In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump says his illness has shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credits for his improved condition. He promises to swiftly get the drugs approved for use — and distribute it for free — even though he does not have the power to order that himself.