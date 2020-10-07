Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinningNew
Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% after Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. The tweets late Tuesday came just hours after Trump sent the market into a tailspin with his declaration to halt talks on a broad stimulus effort until after the election. Airlines and other stocks that most need the economy to strengthen helped lead the way.