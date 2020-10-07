In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There were three participants in Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate: Republican Mike Pence, Democrat Kamala Harris and the plexiglass between them. Each candidate had a clear partition on the side of the desk that faced the other, and the candidates were spaced more than 12 feet apart. Other pandemic-friendly changes included audience chairs spaced roughly 6 feet apart and requirements that everyone entering the hall test negative for the virus and wear a mask. The debate was the only meeting between the two vice presidential contenders and came after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.