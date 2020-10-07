 Skip to Content

In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage

New
9:03 pm National news from the Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There were three participants in Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate: Republican Mike Pence, Democrat Kamala Harris and the plexiglass between them. Each candidate had a clear partition on the side of the desk that faced the other, and the candidates were spaced more than 12 feet apart. Other pandemic-friendly changes included audience chairs spaced roughly 6 feet apart and requirements that everyone entering the hall test negative for the virus and wear a mask. The debate was the only meeting between the two vice presidential contenders and came after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content