Rockford University sees largest enrollment numbers in decades

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University saw some of its largest enrollment in decades during the Fall 2020 semester.

According to the university, it has more than 210 first-year students this year for an increase in 39 percent from 2019; that's the largest group in at least 30 years.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, we saw increases in students from our region while also continuing to enroll students from across the country and around the world," Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer said.

Rockford University now has 924 full-time undergraduate students which matched enrollment numbers from 2016. In 2016, the school broke an enrollment record set back in 1994.

More students enrolled from across the country, but the school said it also saw an increase in local enrollment.

"I do think we saw some benefit of local students choosing to stay locally," Fulcomer said. "But our housing numbers are strong too. So students are living on campus. So that would indicate that students are willing to go and be away from home."

The school has a higher enrollment in its Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education programs.

In total, around 1,200 students attend Rockford University. Classes started in August.