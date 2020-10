ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fire crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire in 500 block of Cumberland Street in Rockford.



According to crews on the scene, the call for the blaze came in at 2:42 a.m. for a small dryer fire in the home. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and were quickly able to extinguish the fire.



No injuries are reported and the residents will be able to stay within the home.