Poplar Grove man arrested on attempted murder charges

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Poplar Grove man on attempted first degree murder charges after he stabed a man multiple times.



Authorities say at around 6:25 Tuesday, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of White Oak Drive in Poplar Grove for a stabbing victim.



When they got there, they found a 41-year-old man stabbed multiple times.



They say the suspect, 25-year-old Zachary Enk, was taken in to custody later and charged with attempted first degree murder, and one count of aggravated battery.



Enk is in custody at the Boone County Jail on no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday in Boone County.



