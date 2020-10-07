Overnight fire burns house in New Milford

NEW MILFORD (WREX) — A fire in New Milford leaves a house burned.



According to New Milford Fire Protection District Chief Jonathan Trail, firefighters were dispatched around 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night to battle a house fire at 1756 Will James Rd.



Trail says the fire was throughout the building, however the home was vacant. Neighbors says they haven't seen anyone in the property for more than two months.



Eight different agencies were sent to help battle the fire.



Trail says no injuries were reported and that surrounding homes are safe.









