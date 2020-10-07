More input sought for plans to build new Ohio River bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more public input is being sought on plans to construct a new Ohio River bridge that would connect Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois. A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation are asking anyone with an interest in the project to give feedback online from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30. The website includes information about the proposal for the US 51 “Cairo” Bridge and allows the public to share any concerns and ask questions. Construction on the new bridge is expected to start in the next decade.