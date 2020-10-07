Man fatally shot in struggle over gun during traffic stop

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — State police say a man died overnight after his gun discharged during a struggle over the weapon as troopers were conducting a traffic stop in suburban Chicago. Police said troopers made a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. in Harvey when a male passenger attempted to get into the sport utility vehicle’s driver’s side and a trooper saw a gun in his waistband. Police say a struggle over the gun followed during which the weapon discharged and struck the passenger, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. State police say the troopers were not shot and they did not fire their weapons.