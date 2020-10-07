Loves Park announces trick-or-treating hours, guidelines

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park is latest Stateline community to announce trick-or-treating hours and guidelines.

The city hosts Halloween trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It recommends:

Everyone, including those handing out candy, should wear face coverings.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, stay home.

Leave wrapped candy spaced out on a tray for kids to take with social distancing from the candy giver.

Trick-or-treat with household members only

Wash your hands before eating candy collected during trick-or-treating.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released similar guidelines for trick-or-treating last week; however, the CDC discouraged trick-or-treating this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

