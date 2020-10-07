 Skip to Content

Loves Park announces trick-or-treating hours, guidelines

9:18 am CoronavirusTop Stories
Halloween and Trick or Treat

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park is latest Stateline community to announce trick-or-treating hours and guidelines.

The city hosts Halloween trick-or-treating Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It recommends:

  • Everyone, including those handing out candy, should wear face coverings.
  • If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, stay home.
  • Leave wrapped candy spaced out on a tray for kids to take with social distancing from the candy giver.
  • Trick-or-treat with household members only
  • Wash your hands before eating candy collected during trick-or-treating.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released similar guidelines for trick-or-treating last week; however, the CDC discouraged trick-or-treating this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can keep up-to-date on trick-or-treating hours across the stateline here.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

