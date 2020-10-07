Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The police files released Wednesday show contacts between Taylor and a man she dated previously who was suspected of drug dealing. But the files raise questions about what led narcotics investigators to raid her home, resulting in her death in a burst of police gunfire. Mayor Greg Fischer says it’s important to release the files after making “necessary redactions.” The files include investigative letters, interview transcripts, officers’ body camera videos, audio and video files of interviews, crime scene unit reports and search warrants.