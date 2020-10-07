Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox over virus rules

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Footage released by police early on Wednesday shows huge crowds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem chanting and hurling stones and metal bars at police officers. Clashes also erupted in an ultra-Orthodox settlement in the West Bank. Segments of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community have defied restrictions on religious gatherings intended to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Separately, protesters held dozens of small demonstrations late Tuesday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the government banned large, centralized demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown.