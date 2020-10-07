Illinois surpasses 6 million COVID-19 tests, Region 1 still over 8 percent positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has set another milestone when it comes to testing for the coronavirus.



Governor JB Pritzker and state health officials announced the state surpassed 6 million tests for the virus on Tuesday. Gov. Pritzker says the state is pushing 60,000 tests per day on average.



The governor also addressed the status of COVID-19 in Region 1, saying the region's positivity rate as of today was at 8.6% this morning. Since last week, the region's highest rolling positivity rate has been at is at 8.7%, according to IDPH.



The region's positivity rate being above 8% for 3 straight days caused new restrictions for the region, which included no indoor dining.

State health officials will continue to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.



If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged. If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.



Gov. Pritzker says Region 3, which is Springfield and Quincy, is the only region in the past week to flip from an increasing positivity rate to a relatively stable rate.



Statewide, health officials announced 2,630 new confirmed cases of the virus, including 42 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths since the pandemic began.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. As of last night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.