How to handle college loan debt as an unemployed recent grad

Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. Federal student loan borrowers have some respite: Right now, they’re in an automatic, interest-free payment pause until January. But private student loan borrowers will start receiving bills as soon as November. Here’s how borrowers can use this bonus time to decide how to manage their loans, which could include entering into an income-driven repayment plan or unemployment deferment.