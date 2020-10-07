Harris: Trump won’t guard preexisting conditions

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is hammering Vice President Mike Pence over health care, saying that the Trump administration is “coming for you” if you have a preexisting condition.

Citing the Trump administration’s support for a challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court, Harris says during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate that the Trump administration is “coming for you” if you have a preexisting condition, if you “love someone who has a preexisting condition” or if you are younger than 26 years old and covered by their parents’ health care plan.

In response, Pence says that “Obamacare was a disaster” and that he and Trump have a plan to cover people with preexisting conditions, though the Trump administration hasn’t yet released such a plan.