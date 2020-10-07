Goodwill’s LifeLaunch Program gets resources to help young people in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A program with Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is getting new resources to help young people who have had run-ins with the law.

The LifeLaunch Program is getting a virtual reality headset and a $5,000 stipend. That will help the group test and evaluate a virtual reality app that prepares people with mock job interviews. It aims to help them practice conversations about employment so they can get back into the workplace.

"Right now, of course with COVID going on, it's delayed a lot of things," said LifeLaunch Program Case Manager Tiara Sims. "So it's actually great for us because they can do that one-on-one interaction with that employer and they're still able to get a job."

The LifeLaunch Program is one of only 10 programs in the country to get this grant.