Extremists release 2 Cuban doctors in Somalia, officials say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials say the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab has released two Cuban doctors who were kidnapped in Kenya and held for a year and a half in neighboring Somalia. A senior Somali intelligence official told The Associated Press that the doctors were released over the weekend after months of negotiations with their captors. Bruno Rodríguez, Cuba’s foreign minister, in a social media post has confirmed their release and thanked the Somali government for its help. It is not immediately clear where the doctors were Wednesday.