Ethicists say Trump special treatment raises fairness issues

Ethics experts say the special treatment President Donald Trump received to access an experimental COVID-19 drug raises fairness issues and the public’s right to know more about Trump’s condition. A drug company on Tuesday revealed that fewer than 10 people have been granted access to the antibody drug Trump was given outside of studies currently testing its safety and effectiveness. Trump also received other drugs in circumstances questionable because of what his doctors have said about how ill he was. It’s impossible to know if any of the drugs did him any good.