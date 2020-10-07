Church leader tests positive for coronavirus in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, which led months of protests against the small Balkan state’s pro-Western government, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. The church said Wednesday that the 82-years-old Bishop Amfilohije was feeling fine and had no symptoms, but was taken to a hospital in the capital, Podgorica, for preventive reasons. Ahead of a parliamentary election in August, the largest faith group in Montenegro has led months of protests against a property law adopted by the parliament in December. The pro-Russian Serbian Orthodox Church has argued that the law allows the Montenegrin state to confiscate its property. This has been denied by the government.