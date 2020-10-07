Brady, Buccaneers eye 4th straight win when they meet Bears

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eye their fourth straight win when they visit the Chicago Bears. Brady became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position, last week against the Chargers. He is is 5-0 with 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns against Chicago, a 19-11 loser to Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Nick Foles is set to make his second start for the Bears after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.