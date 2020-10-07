Attorney issues ‘cease and desist’ letter for three establishments to Winn. Co. Health Department, Dr. Martell

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Attorney Thomas DeVore has sent a cease and desist letter to the Winnebago County Health Department and the county's Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

DeVore sent the letter on behalf of three Winnebago County establishments, Fozzy's, Nora's Place, and Casey's Pub.

In an interview with 13 WREX Wednesday afternoon, DeVore says the Winnebago County Health Department can not unilaterally order a business to close per Illinois Department of Health Rule 690.50.

DeVore claims the businesses he represents have been subjected to intimidation and defamation, which he says occured when the WCHD published a list of businesses in non-compliance.

Dr. Martell has issued the following statement in response to DeVore's cease and desist letter:

"It is extremely disappointing that a very small number of restaurants/bars in our community sought legal guidance from a representative outside of our community. At the press briefing, I reported on 30 establishments that had had complaints reported since Saturday (October 3, 2020) with the start of Executive Order #2020-56 and these complaints would be validated before a Notice of Non-Compliance would be issued. I have had no personal interaction with any of the establishments cited in this letter. The Winnebago County Health Department will continue its Enforcement Procedures as outlined and posted on the health department website. These procedures were in place before the issuance of the Executive Order #2020-56 available at https://www.wchd.org/images/COVID19/9.25.2020_EnforcementProceduresPandemicResponse.pdf."

We will have more coverage of this story on 13 News at 5, 6 and 10.