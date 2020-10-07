World shares mixed after Trump calls halt to stimulus talks

World shares are mixed and US. futures are higher after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to talks on another round of aid for the economy. Markets rose Wednesday in Paris and Hong Kong but fell in London and Tokyo. Hours after his tweets about ending the stimulus talks, Trump appeared to edge back a bit, calling on Congress to send him a “Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200)” Trump’s suspension of the talks came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.”