AP source: US to announce charges against British IS members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to announce charges against two men from Britain who joined the Islamic State and were part of a cell that beheaded Western hostages in Syria. That’s according to a law enforcement official. The men are expected to make their first court appearance in the afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia. The expected announcement is a milestone moment in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.