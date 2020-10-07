AP source: 2 more Titans positives, Pats cancel practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus. New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday. The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. Tennessee is set to host Buffalo next and already has had a game with Pittsburgh rescheduled. The NFL is trying to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without isolating teams in bubbles as other sports have done.