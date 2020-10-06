Why worry? There’s little certainty in virus severity

President Donald Trump says people shouldn’t fear the coronavirus, but public health experts note that 1 million worldwide deaths are among reasons to be concerned. That’s why they say to take everyday precautions despite the president’s rosier advice. Experts note there’s no way to predict who will get infected, sick and die from COVID-19. There’s no cure, and still no vaccine. Most Americans have not been infected, meaning they are still vulnerable. Another reason for concern is uncertainty over which patients will develop lasting complications affecting the lungs, heart, kidneys and other organs.