US, Australia, India, Japan discuss China’s growing power

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said at a meeting with the U.S. and other diplomats that their “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” initiative, a concept to counter China’s growing assertiveness, is more important than ever amid challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. The foreign ministers from the U.S., Japan, India and Australia — were gathering in Tokyo for their first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic began. Suga said the challenges of the pandemic make now the time to “deepen coordination with as many countries as possible that share our vision.”