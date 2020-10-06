Kyrgyzstan cancels parliament election results after unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has declared the results of the weekend’s parliamentary election invalid after mass protests erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and other cities. Opposition supporters had seized government buildings overnight and demanded a new election. Hundreds of people were hurt and one person died. The decision was made in order to “prevent tension” in the country, head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency. Opposition supporters overnight freed the ex-president from jail and announced plans to oust the president and form a new government. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused opposition supporters of trying to “illegally seize power.”