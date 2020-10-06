Trump campaign’s next steps unclear after White House return

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s return to the White House was poised to reshape the campaign’s final four weeks as aides debated how to move past an extraordinary setback while grappling with how to send an infected president back on the road. And as Democrat Joe Biden stood on one of the nation’s most hallowed grounds to call for national unity Tuesday, the president plunged Washington into further chaos by detonating coronavirus relief talks with a partisan attack. For months, the president has tried to make the race a choice election between himself and Biden, but his diagnosis ensured that the coronavirus would still be front and center.