Teen arrested at Florida school after refusing to wear mask

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a 16-year-old boy who was arrested after refusing to wear a mask at a central Florida high school called the incident “government abuse” of a teen suffering from panic attacks.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says the 10th grader was arrested at Winter Springs High School Sept. 17 after his refusal to wear a mask or abide by other school rules.

The report says he was arrested because he was on probation and the court required him to maintain good behavior in school.

The teen has not returned to school since his arrest.