Sunny, dry, and warm weather continues on repeat in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week might have started with a bit of frost, it certainly doesn't stick around. Warm and sunny skies continue like a broken record in Northern Illinois.

Sunshine on repeat:

Hazy skies made a return late Monday, so another day of filtered sunshine is ahead for Tuesday. We received several pictures from viewers Monday evening showing off the hazy sunset, so be sure to send those to us using our WREX Weather app.

While winds aloft continue to pull in wildfire smoke, winds at the surface pull in warmer temperatures. We're already seeing this impact Tuesday morning as temperatures are a solid 10° to 15° warmer than early Monday.

Temperatures early Tuesday bottomed out 10° to 15° degrees warmer than early Monday.

The warmer start is a signal of things to come, with forecast highs Tuesday climbing into the lower to middle 70s. Southwesterly winds pull in warmer air ahead of an approaching cold front, which is forecast to do little more than shift our wind direction.

A big pattern flip takes place through the rest of this week. Much warmer temperatures are ahead.

Monday was a breezy one, with top wind gusts in the Stateline topping out near 30 miles per hour in Rockford. Tuesday features more wind, but the winds won't be as blustery.

Late-week warmth:

If I told you that we might not be done with 80° highs, would you believe me? I certainly hope so, because that could certainly be the case Friday into Saturday.

Highs Friday and Saturday could approach the 80° mark.

The warmth settles into the Stateline, so if you're looking forward to "fall feels" in a pumpkin patch this weekend, this news might disappoint. It does appear as though the warmer-than-average temperatures continue through the middle of the month. The Climate Prediction Center points to a warmer and drier pattern through much of October.